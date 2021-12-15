Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 20,694 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $69,921,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 214.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,681,000 after buying an additional 320,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $35,287,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.98. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

