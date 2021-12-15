Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.41

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 44737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of C$128.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.52.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -1.1399999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,792.

About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

