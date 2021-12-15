Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of APS opened at C$1.44 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.52. The stock has a market cap of C$128.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.46.
In related news, Senior Officer Rafael Bejar purchased 10,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$33,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,792.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Recommended Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.