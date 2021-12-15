AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. AptarGroup also posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,212,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after buying an additional 180,641 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after buying an additional 319,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after buying an additional 134,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.02. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $116.67 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

See Also: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.