AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AppHarvest stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 76,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,753. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 139.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

