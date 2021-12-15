Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.45.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

NYSE AIRC opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.