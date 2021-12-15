Anyswap (ANY) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $18.80 or 0.00039352 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $350.41 million and approximately $30.79 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.07910233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00076770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,836.30 or 1.00132237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

