Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,252.22 ($42.98).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,210 ($42.42) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.57) to GBX 3,400 ($44.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($37.00) to GBX 2,600 ($34.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.78) to GBX 2,960 ($39.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.56) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,121.12).

Shares of LON:AAL traded up GBX 29.50 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,898 ($38.30). 2,692,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,321 ($30.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($46.37). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,762.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,138.13. The company has a market cap of £39.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

