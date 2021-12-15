Analyzing SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Photronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.46 billion 10.52 $140.32 million $2.66 109.87 Photronics $663.76 million 1.54 $33.82 million $0.91 18.34

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 1 6 19 0 2.69 Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $358.26, suggesting a potential upside of 21.87%. Photronics has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.08%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Photronics.

Risk and Volatility

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 8.24% 12.86% 5.85% Photronics 8.35% 5.24% 4.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Photronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation. The All Other segment includes the design, development, manufacturing and sales of UPS products, energy storage products, e-Mobility products, and automated machines. Its products and services include photovoltaic inverters, power optimizers, photovoltaic monitoring, software tools, and electric vehicle chargers. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest, and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

