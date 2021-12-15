Analyzing Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Renasant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Renasant and Blue Valley Ban, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 3 0 0 2.00 Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renasant presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Renasant’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Renasant is more favorable than Blue Valley Ban.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renasant and Blue Valley Ban’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $733.66 million 2.80 $83.65 million $3.01 12.23 Blue Valley Ban $35.19 million 2.37 $5.26 million N/A N/A

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Blue Valley Ban’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 23.63% 7.71% 1.07% Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Renasant beats Blue Valley Ban on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The Other segment consists of the operations of the holding company and other eliminations. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

About Blue Valley Ban

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

