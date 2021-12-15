Analyzing Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) & Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Immutep and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immutep presently has a consensus target price of $8.65, indicating a potential upside of 161.33%. Given Immutep’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Immutep is more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Immutep has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Immutep and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep N/A N/A N/A Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -67.54% -53.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Immutep shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immutep and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep $2.96 million 95.51 -$22.34 million N/A N/A Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.73 million ($2.27) -1.09

Immutep has higher revenue and earnings than Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Summary

Immutep beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

