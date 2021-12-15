Analysts Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Target Price at $25.89

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

