Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price at $574.44

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $574.44.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,355,977. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $2,106,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 8.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in DexCom by 37.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $583.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.54. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

