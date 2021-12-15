Analysts Set Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Target Price at $6.08

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $260.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.00. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

