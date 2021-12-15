Analysts Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is $0.12. Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of RDUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 11,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,807. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $320.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 768,171 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,578,862 shares of company stock worth $13,141,528. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,031,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.