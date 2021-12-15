Analysts Expect Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proterra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proterra will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proterra.

Get Proterra alerts:

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

PTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PTRA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 3,819,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,068. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Proterra has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proterra (PTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.