Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Mattel reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

MAT opened at $20.18 on Friday. Mattel has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 54.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

