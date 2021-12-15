Analysts Expect GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenVision Acquisition.

Shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,550. GreenVision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

