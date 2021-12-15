Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.76). FibroGen reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 118.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 277.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 173.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,009,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 640,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.