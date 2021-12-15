Analysts Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report sales of $22.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.18 billion and the highest is $23.46 billion. FedEx reported sales of $20.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $90.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.14 billion to $95.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $94.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.47 billion to $98.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.78. 1,696,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,018. FedEx has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

