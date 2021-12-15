Analysts Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.31. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.17. 48,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.69. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.