Analysts Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Announce $3.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to post earnings per share of $3.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $3.59. AON reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of AON by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $294.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. AON has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.59. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

