Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.75. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,150. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $342.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.00. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $353.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

