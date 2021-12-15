Analysts Anticipate Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Lipocine posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LPCN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 412,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,077. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.37.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

