Analysts Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.52 Million

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report $237.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.70 million and the lowest is $227.20 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $215.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $914.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $922.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $984.74 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $998.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.