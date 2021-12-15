Analysts Anticipate CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will post sales of $28.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.35 million and the highest is $28.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $109.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.99 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $145.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million.

LAW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

In other news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $3,421,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,821,107.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.96. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.