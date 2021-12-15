Analysts Anticipate CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will post sales of $28.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.35 million and the highest is $28.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $109.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.99 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $145.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CS Disco.
CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million.
In other news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $3,421,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,821,107.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.96. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $69.41.
About CS Disco
CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
