Analysts Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to post sales of $13.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $14.32 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $43.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.46 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

