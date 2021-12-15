Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce $561.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $572.00 million and the lowest is $545.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $460.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $766.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at $7,215,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $4,833,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 507,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 903,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 458,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

