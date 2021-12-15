Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 563543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.