AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $34,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.
Shares of NYSE AME opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.89. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $143.70.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
