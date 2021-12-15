AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post earnings per share of $2.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $10.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $11.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $123.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

