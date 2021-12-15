American Research & Management Co. Sells 672 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 77,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 56,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 237,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 76,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 765,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,968,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $322.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

