American Research & Management Co. Has $3.96 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.61. The company has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

