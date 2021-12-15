American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.0% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 30,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

