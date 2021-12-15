American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.05

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.05 and traded as high as $37.19. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 11,468 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $399.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.04 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

