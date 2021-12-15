American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) will post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. American International Group reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 199,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,695. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

