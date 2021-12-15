American Financial Group, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $2.00 (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NYSE:AFG opened at $138.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $146.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Financial Group stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

