American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Down 6.3%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.44. Approximately 95,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,617,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

