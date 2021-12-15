American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Update

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 143.0% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ABMC stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. American Bio Medica has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

