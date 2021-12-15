Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Position Trimmed by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $522,213.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMRC stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,328. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

