Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Cut by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

