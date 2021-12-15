AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie cut their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

AMCX opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,138,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,601,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,650,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,922,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

