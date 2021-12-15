Ambev S.A. (ABEV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 on January 6th

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

ABEV stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 137.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ambev by 92.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 1,575,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ambev by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,005,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 288,318 shares during the period. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

