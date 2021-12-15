Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Up 212.5% in November

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the November 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,315,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMBS stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Amarantus BioScience has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in developing therapeutic products with the potential for orphan drug designation in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology and regenerative medicine, and diagnostics in neurology. It focuses on acquiring product and technology rights, raising capital, and performing research and development.

