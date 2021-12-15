Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Up 212.5% in November

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the November 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,315,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AMBS stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Amarantus BioScience has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Amarantus BioScience
