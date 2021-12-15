AM Investment Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 377,711 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 278,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,325 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,685,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. 1,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,751. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.