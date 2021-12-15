Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 56,909,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,563. Alzamend Neuro has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $33.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $372,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 165,319 shares of company stock valued at $413,224 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alzamend Neuro worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

