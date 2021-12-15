Altus Group Limited Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altus Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $72.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

TSE:AIF opened at C$68.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.02. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.03.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

