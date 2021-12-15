Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Susan C. Schnabel Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. 9,224,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,774. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 14.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after purchasing an additional 421,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

