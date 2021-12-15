Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PINE. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

PINE opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.40 million, a P/E ratio of 111.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 385,018 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 211,497 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 161,050 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,717,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

