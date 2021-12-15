Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,878.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,885.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,729.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

